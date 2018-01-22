(Photo by Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

If you tuned in for the Patriots game on Sunday, you may have heard a familiar voice. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was calling the game. It’s his first year behind the mic, but he’s already good enough for the playoffs.

Perhaps because of his ability to call the play before the play? Or maybe it’s because he can analyze a game moment without even using words!

Twitter irrupted yesterday with people playfully baggin’ on Romo after this call…

I want whatever Tony Romo is on pic.twitter.com/XjZriijZyt — ESPN Drunk (@EspnDrunk) January 21, 2018

Tony Romo is the Pillsbury Doughboy pic.twitter.com/S9H8DTNx6W — Clay Wendler (@ClayWendler) January 21, 2018

Some even think he’d be a better soccer announcer.

Hilarious!