By Rebekah Black
Filed Under:Announcer, Broadcast, Football, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, now words, Tony Romo
(Photo by Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

If you tuned in for the Patriots game on Sunday, you may have heard a familiar voice. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was calling the game. It’s his first year behind the mic, but he’s already good enough for the playoffs.

Perhaps because of his ability to call the play before the play? Or maybe it’s because he can analyze a game moment without even using words!

Twitter irrupted yesterday with people playfully baggin’ on Romo after this call…

Some even think he’d be a better soccer announcer.

Hilarious!

 

