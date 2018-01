Photo: Freehand2/Dreamstime

While our government tries to find a way to return to business as usual, The White House has release photos showing President Trump allegedly busy at work. Really?

Those pics have turned into “Fun With President Trump Photos.”

Hi Melania, do you know where my hat is? pic.twitter.com/2yzYQIwIdz — Bozwonk (@lolwarlol) January 21, 2018

Hello, yes this is the President. I am Presidenting very much at the best amount. Maga very much to you too #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/eiv1Whmneu — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 21, 2018

An emerging trend is that Trump and his staff have no idea how to stage photos to make it seem like he’s actually working. pic.twitter.com/kFHKvWdKLf — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 21, 2018

Well, it’s a slow Monday, and very little funny is actually going on. Hopefully this helps… :).