They may be called man’s best friend, but it seems women have a better understanding of dogs.

According to a new study from the University of Budapest, women are better at knowing what a dog wants when he growls, barks, or otherwise tries to communicate.

Women are more fluent in “dog” than men.

According to the study author, ‘Women are likely more empathic and sensitive to others’ emotions and this helps them to better associate the contexts with the emotional content of the growls.”

“Our recent fMRI studies suggest that dogs and humans use similar brain areas and probably similar processes to assess others’ emotions from vocalizations. It seems that there are biologically rooted rules to how mammalian vocalizations encode emotions and these shared processes help humans to assess the emotional load of not just dogs but other mammal species’ vocal emotion expressions.”