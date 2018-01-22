Filed Under:Amazon, Future, Grocery Store
Cash registers will be in museums of the future. They’re history. Almost

Amazon Go opens in Seattle today. It’s a convenience store without lines. No checking-out, self service or otherwise.

Instead, cameras and sensors track what people take off the shelves (and what they put back).

Customers are automatically billed when they leave the store.

More locations coming? When? Amazon hasn’t discussed that yet. But now that they own Whole Foods, that could really get fun and interesting.

