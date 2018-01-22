Filed Under:best state, Illinois, Living, Texas, worst state

Whew! Thank God for Texas!

According to a recent Gallup poll, between 21-25% of people who live in Illinois, Rhode Island, and Connecticut would call their states “the worst place to live.”

There is hope though, at least for Texas and a handful of other states. Only 1-2% of Texas are willing to say it’s the worst place to live. The same goes for Colorado, North Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, New Hampshire, and Maine!

Percent of population who describes their state as the "Worst possible state to live in" [5400×3586] (Source:Gallup) from MapPorn

Not sure how Texas beat Hawaii, but we’re on board with the findings.

