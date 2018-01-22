Thomas Earl Petty lived a million lifetimes in one. He over came much psychic pain from an abusive childhood by transforming his anger into the greatest rock n roll band ever. My dad in the past openly overcame a crippling drug problem with no shame. His recent death is tragic yet he died from doing what he loved and what will continue to keep his spirit alive. Touring with a broken hip because he would have it no other way. He loved performing. There are no hypothetical questions I love my dad and feel he is an immortal badass. The amount of pain his hip caused was beyond a normal surgery. He is at peace out of pain🖤I thank you for respecting my family’s privacy and inviting love during this shocking new chapter. My dad loved his life and left behind so much love in his music for us to share. Invite love listen to Tom Petty. He passed away with his family in a room filled with love. I feel very connected to him🖤give love to everyone you meet we are connected by love #invitelove much love to you and much love to u dad🖤⚡️🖤

A post shared by Annakim (@annakimwildflower) on Jan 19, 2018 at 5:08pm PST