I hope everyone sees Aly Raisman’s statement to Larry Nasser – the former USA Gymnastics team doctor who’s now pled guilty to multiple counts of abusing young girls over the years.

Raisin showed incredible poise, determination, and courage – and was especially damning when it came to USA Gymnastics itself, which she called an organization rotting from within.

I had Madi watch Raisman’s testimony, and we talked about what an incredible time it is for amazing female role models.

And since her name came up in the news over the weekend, I also had her look up Tammy Duckworth. Duckworth is a senator now, and had some things to say over the weekend herself – so it might be worth knowing that Senator Duckworth used to be Lieutenant Colonel Duckworth, and she stayed in the Army for ten years after both her legs had been blown off.