Businessman Warren Buffett is the third richest person in America — behind only Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos — and he recently shared that he still uses a flip phone.

And while his net worth of $78 billion makes him special, his love of his flip phone — surprisingly — isn’t that special.

Believe it or not, 510 million flip phones were sold around the world in 2016, down from 543 million the year before.

While some people are hanging on to their flip phones because they’re cheaper, others are choosing to use flip phones because they’re clunky.

These people are finding that not having a smartphone around helps them use their time more wisely. Instead of constantly checking and responding to email, flip phone users do a better job of staying in the moment and interacting with others on a more personal level.

Other famed flip phone fans include Colts QB Andrew Luck, New York City’s mayor Bill De Blasio, Scarlett Johannson, and a whole bunch more!

Could you flip back to the flip?