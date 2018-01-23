By Blake Powers
Filed Under:"Linger", Dolores O'Riordan, Funerals, Ireland, Limerick Ireland, St. Ailbie's Church, The Cranberries
1/23/2018 - Mourners carry the coffin carrying The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan following her funeral at Saint Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On Monday Jan. 15th, 46-year-old Dolores O’Riordan of Ireland’s “The Cranberries”, who’s major U.S. hit is the song “Linger”, suddenly passed away with no cause of death revealed.

Family and fans have been in mourning, and a memorial service was held Sunday.

sipa 22099149 90s Group The Cranberries Lead Singer Dolores ORiordan Laid To Rest

1/23/2018 – The order of service for the funeral of The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan at Saint Ailbe’s Church, Ballybricken. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Yesterday/Tuesday, O’Riordan’s bandmades, family and friends, laid her to rest in their hometown of Limerick.

Dolores’ funeral was held at St. Ailbie’s Church, where she had played and sang in choir. and radio stations across Ireland play The Cranberries 1996 hit “When You’re Gone” just after noon.

Gone so young… so soon… R.I.P.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live