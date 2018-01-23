1/23/2018 - Mourners carry the coffin carrying The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan following her funeral at Saint Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On Monday Jan. 15th, 46-year-old Dolores O’Riordan of Ireland’s “The Cranberries”, who’s major U.S. hit is the song “Linger”, suddenly passed away with no cause of death revealed.

Family and fans have been in mourning, and a memorial service was held Sunday.

Yesterday/Tuesday, O’Riordan’s bandmades, family and friends, laid her to rest in their hometown of Limerick.

Dolores’ funeral was held at St. Ailbie’s Church, where she had played and sang in choir. and radio stations across Ireland play The Cranberries 1996 hit “When You’re Gone” just after noon.

Gone so young… so soon… R.I.P.