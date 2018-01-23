We just can’t get enough of Tide Pods!

You would think it’s fairly obvious that eating a Tide Pod aka concentrated laundry soap is unsafe. However, there are people out there who continue to try the Tide Pod Challenge. (We don NOT recommend you try it.)

So for those of you who are enticed by the swirled colors of white, orange and blue, we’ve got just the thing for you! Ladies and gents…the Tide Pod shot!

Tide Pod shot #tidepods A post shared by Roan (@ratel) on Jan 21, 2018 at 3:16pm PST

This comes from a bar in in Pennsylvania, Molly’s Irish Grille and Sports Bar. This shot consists of Bailey’s Irish Cream, vodka dyed orange with food coloring and blue Curacao, a citrus liqueur and it’ll run you $4.

Happy drinking! No doubt someone in DFW will have the same idea.