The moment we’ve all been waiting for…the 2018 Oscar nominees!!!!!!!!!!
Here we go…
Best Actress
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Actor
- Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq
Best Original Screenplay
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Molly’s Game
- Mudbound
Best Animated Feature
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Best Original Song
- “Mighty River,” Mudbound “Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your Name
- “Remember Me,” Coco
- “Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
- “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Best Documentary Feature
- Abacus (Small Enough to Jail)
- Faces/Places
- Icarus
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
Best Documentary Short
- “Eden and Eddie”
- “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405”
- “Heroin/e”
- “Knife Skills”
- “Traffic Stop”
Best Foreign Language Film
- A Fantastic Woman
- The Insult
- Loveless
- On Body and Soul
- The Square
Best Supporting Actress
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
