(Photo by Tom Gralish/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Ummm, is Bill Cosby working on a comeback?

For the first time since the sexual assault accusations against the comedian, fans? found themselves sitting in front of Cosby at the LaRose Jazz Club in Philadelphia. According to TMZ, the focus of his stand-up was on his blindness. He also played the drums with the Tony Williams Jazz Quartet.

Bill Cosby plays the drums pic.twitter.com/VDwTvCtxfY — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) January 23, 2018

Cosby’s new sexual assault trial is scheduled to begin in April.