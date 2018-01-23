Orange wooden sign for Single man or woman isolated on white with clipping path

Hey hey! Single and ready to mingle! Why bother with Tinder or Match when you can get out there and get the job done for free! LITERALLY!

On Monday afternoon, if you were in the Fort Worth near Henderson and Weatherford Street, you might have seen this man. While we don’t know his name, we do know he’s single. Perhaps he’s getting a head start on Valentine’s Day?

single in fort worth Found In Fort Worth, A Man Looking For Love On The Side Of The Road, Sign That Says Single

(Photo by Julie Geho)

Ok, he’s a good looking guy! Well dressed. Maybe we can track this guy down and help him get a date.

By the way, we have to thank our KLUV listener Julie Geho for allowing us to use these pics she took yesterday.

