Neil Diamond has been touring the world for the last year on his 50th Anniversary tour. However, he’s been forced to cancel the remaining shows and retire from touring altogether.

Sadly, the singer has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The news broke via his website, saying…

“Legendary singer, songwriter and performer Neil Diamond today announced his retirement from touring due to his recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.”

Neil also made a statement of his own, saying…

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years. My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows. I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come. My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

It’s just shocking. We love you Neil!