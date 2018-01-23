Filed Under:90s film, Gloves, Ralph Lauren, Uniforms, USA Olympic Team
The opening ceremony uniforms that Team USA will wear while entering the stadium for this year’s Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea have been revealed. Designed by Ralph Lauren, the uniforms will feature exclusive heating technology that its wearers will be able to control with the press of a button. But that’s not all the catching people’s eyes. The designer also unveiled the gloves that will come with the uniforms. The leather gloves include a touch a fringe as well.

Thanks to the vastness that is the internet, people couldn’t help but make a reference to the 1994 film Dumb & Dumber.

You can see more from the uniforms below.

