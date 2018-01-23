It’s been months in the making, but somehow Dallas based Southwest Airlines was able to save sixty-two dogs and cats in Puerto Rico.
Just a few months ago, Puerto Rico was hit hard by Hurricane Maria. It’s left many without power and clean water. It’s left a lot of animals displaced. So Southwest stepped in to help!
Southwest sent a plane with 14,000 of supplies to the island and returned with sixty-two dogs and cats ready to find new homes.
Awesome! And this isn’t the first time Southwest has stepped up to help. They also did a rescue mission after Hurricane Harvey.
Thank you Southwest! Proud you’re based in the DFW!