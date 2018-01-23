It’s been months in the making, but somehow Dallas based Southwest Airlines was able to save sixty-two dogs and cats in Puerto Rico.

Just a few months ago, Puerto Rico was hit hard by Hurricane Maria. It’s left many without power and clean water. It’s left a lot of animals displaced. So Southwest stepped in to help!

Southwest sent a plane with 14,000 of supplies to the island and returned with sixty-two dogs and cats ready to find new homes.

And they are HERE! 60+ rescue dogs and cats have arrived safe in DC thanks to Lucky Dog and the amazing folks at @SouthwestAir. We are on our way to @dogmabakery where these dogs and cats will meet their foster and forever families! #IAmLuckyDog #SatoPride #SouthwestHeart pic.twitter.com/oOfZt0RvTK — Lucky Dog (@DCLuckyDog) January 20, 2018

Awesome! And this isn’t the first time Southwest has stepped up to help. They also did a rescue mission after Hurricane Harvey.

#HarveyPetsFlight is landed, unloaded and soon on its way to the Center! 💖🙌 pic.twitter.com/7dYUvsv8PD — Helen Woodward (@HWAC) September 5, 2017

Thank you Southwest! Proud you’re based in the DFW!