We shouldn’t laugh at this…we shouldn’t laugh at this…we shouldn’t laugh at this.

If you thought is was windy here in Texas over the weekend, it pales in comparison to the wind in the Netherlands. The wind is so strong that people can barely stay on their feet while walking. And heaven forbid you speed up your steps…that’s a recipe for disaster!

The wind is literally picking people up off the ground and throwing them around like Texas tumbleweeds! Hope everyone in this video is ok!