Filed Under:8.2, Alaska, Earthquake, kodiak islands, tsunami warning

Overnight, an 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit off Alaska’s Kodiak Island. This has prompted an immediate Tsunami warning for most of the coast of Alaska and Canada’s British Columbia. The U.S. West Coast is under watch at this time.

An emergency alert was sent out this morning telling residents in the area to move inland or get to higher ground. Officials in Kodiak have warned those living in low level areas to evacuate.

According to the New York Post, the earthquake was felt all the way in Anchorage.

