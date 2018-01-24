© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As we all try to figure out what bitcoin is… 50 cent looks to make a mint.

The rapper/actor was an early adopter of the crypto-currency.

Four years ago, he accepted payment of his Animal Ambition album in fractions of Bitcoin. Altogether, he collected 700 Bitcoins. At the time, they were worth about 650 dollars each.

Fast forward to 2018 and Bitcoin trades at more than 10-grand. Meaning, his initial stack of Bitcoins has grown to around 8 million dollars.

Note: billionaire Elon Musk owns Bitcoins, but admitted he forgot his password and cannot access them