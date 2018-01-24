TV Camera isolated with clipping path

Millennials who grew up with Barney & Friends – created and filmed in DFW – may be interested to learn that the purple dinosaur is now a sex therapist.

Actor David Joyner operates a massage parlor called Tantric Harmony. He charges clients — only women — $350 per session. He claims his unique techniques help women balance their chakras and release energy.

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez first met as child actors on Barney & Friends.

Two actors gave life to Barney. David Joyner danced inside the purple costume while Bob West voiced the lines.

Joyner played Barney from 1991 until 2001.