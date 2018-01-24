Photo: Welcomia/Dreamstime

NBC 5 reports on Monday Jan. 15th, Navy vet Allan Huddleston tried to begin the day his normal way, with coffee, a newspaper, and went to a Shell gas station off Texas 121 near Loop 820, to do so.

Huddleston, 69 and on disability, was surprised by a carjacker, who took his wallet, his truck… but not without a fight.

The incident was caught on camera, with the robber driving Huddleston’s truck away, as Huddleston tried to hold on, being dragged in the process.

The good news, is Huddleston’s truck was abandoned and found. The bad news is that the guy who did this, hasn’t been found…yet!

North Richland Hills police say the carjacker/robber asked several people for money and cigarettes before stealing Huddleston’s truck, wallet, and anyone having information should call investigators at 817.616.3780.