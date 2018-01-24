(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Disney really is the happiest place on Earth!

Disney’s Chairman and CEO, Bob Iger, made a pretty important employee announcement on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company is planning on giving away $125 million total in bonuses to their employees.

And it doesn’t stop there. Disney is also planning to put $50 million in a new education program that will help hourly employees pay for school tuition. Since this will be an ongoing program, the company will also donate $25 million annually.

“I am proud we are directing approximately $125 million to our cast members and employees across the country and making higher education more accessible with the launch of this new program. I have always believed that education is the key to opportunity; it opens doors and creates new possibilities. Matched with the $1,000 cash bonus, these initiatives will have both an immediate and long-term positive impact.”

