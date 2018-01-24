© Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

How ’bout that Christopher Plummer.

He’s 88 – becoming the oldest actor nominee in history – for the film All the Money in the World. The one where all of Kevin Spacey’s scenes were re-shot with… Mr. Plummer.

And at 22, Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) is the youngest best actor nominee in almost 80 years.

Seems there are snubs every year at the Oscars. This year it’s James Franco, Steven Spielberg and Wonder Woman.

Franco had won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice award for his role in The Disaster Artist, but sexual misconduct allegations arose, and…

Spielberg’s film The Post is up for Best Picture. He came up empty for a director nod. Not the first time, and does he care?

Meryl (no last name required) scored her 21st career nomination for The Post.

Methinks she has a future in this business.

The most critically acclaimed superhero movies ever, Wonder Woman, received no Oscar love.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has been killing it throughout the awards season, but director Martin McDonagh surprisingly wasn’t given a nomination.

He’s just about the only person involved in the drama not up for an Oscar. The film is nominated for best picture, original screenplay, best actress (Frances McDormand) and two supporting actor trophies (Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell).