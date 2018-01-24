Macaulay Culkin has been living in Paris the past four years, has a home in New York, and in addition to writing and painting, he has a new weekly podcast titled “Bunny Ears.”

In a recent interview on Marc Maron’s podcast, the subjects of Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson and his father, came up.

Culkin was clear he wouldn’t be going any direction that could possibly hurt Paris. He said, “I love her so much.”

On the subject of Michael Jackson, Macaulay said “there’s no child actor self help group”, he was like “my best friend growing up for a stretch of my life. It was a legitimate friendship.”

Concerning his father, Culkin says he and his dad never got along, haven’t talked for around 25 years due to his alleged abuse, and “it’s not like I’ve shut that door completely, I have forgiveness in my heart, I’ve made amends with that whole kind of thing.” Caulkin went on to say, “at the same time, I don’t’ think he’s there. I don’t think he’s willing to day the things that he should say.”

