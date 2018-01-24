By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Discovery Channel, Joel Taylor, Reed Timmer, Storm Chasers, Tornadoes, Weather Alerts, Weather Warnings

Remember the Discovery Channel’s program Storm Chasers?

Way before Joel Taylor was chasing storms for television, he was doing the same, having studied meteorology in college.

Joel was with Storm Chasers, which began in 2008, for it’s entire 5-season run.

TMZ reports Joel’s best friend and Storm Chasers co-star Reed Timmer says, “I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend.”

 

Joel Taylor’s cause of death has yet to be released.

Another gone so young and so early in life…. :(.

