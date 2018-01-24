If you were hoping for a mini N’Sync reunion at the Super Bowl, odds are it’s not going to happen.

TMZ caught up with Joey Fatone, former member of the boy band, to discuss the idea. Of course Joey had the perfect answer…if the reunion were happening,

“I’m here right now. If I were doing something, I would be at rehearsals right now. So obviously, there’s your proof.”

Fatone also weighed in on the idea of Timberlake bringing Janet Jackson out on stage. And really it all boils down to controversy. Basically, that’s not really Timberlake’s thing.

Ok, he’s probably telling the truth, but we’re still holding out hope!