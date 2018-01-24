Filed Under:Janet Jackson, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, Reunion, Super Bowl

If you were hoping for a mini N’Sync reunion at the Super Bowl, odds are it’s not going to happen.

TMZ caught up with Joey Fatone, former member of the boy band, to discuss the idea. Of course Joey had the perfect answer…if the reunion were happening,

“I’m here right now. If I were doing something, I would be at rehearsals right now. So obviously, there’s your proof.”

Fatone also weighed in on the idea of Timberlake bringing Janet Jackson out on stage. And really it all boils down to controversy. Basically, that’s not really Timberlake’s thing.

Ok, he’s probably telling the truth, but we’re still holding out hope!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live