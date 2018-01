Fact. Cats will sleep anywhere they can fit. Normally, you’ll find them in a small space, like a box. But this might be a first for us…we’ve found a cat, asleep, inside an arcade claw machine.

Now how he got in there? We have no idea. Clearly, laying on stuffed animals is comfy. But the level of commitment to his beauty sleep is unbelievable! He’s not even bothered by the guy trying to win him!

That’s taking cat napping to a while new level. Insert drum roll here!