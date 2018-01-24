By Rebekah Black
(Photo by AdMedia)

Ladies and gents meet KimChee the Maltipoo! Not only is he Instagram famous, but he’s also a pretty cute dog model out of Houston Texas. However, his most recent claim to fame has everyone talking.

He looks like actress Laura Dern!

Some days you just have to create your own sunshine ☀️🌈🐶 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ❤️ Like our pics? Don’t miss another post by following our hashtag #kimcheethemaltipoo ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #OOTD⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ▪️Gucci Bow Tie by @palmbeachpupcycled (Use code kimchee10 to save 💵) ▪️Navy Puffer Vest by @pablo.and.co ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🛍 Discount codes 🛍 🏷 @barkleyandwagz✖️KIMCH33LUV 🏷 @palmbeachpupcycled✖️kimchee10 🏷 @asherandgraydesigns✖️kimchee10 🏷 @loyalpawsoftheworld✖️kimchee10 🏷 @onofriends✖️kimchee10 🏷 @bumbleandhound✖️KIMCHEE10 🏷 @anchor.ridge.co✖️KIMCHEE10 ____________________________________________________________ #bestwoof #maltipoo #maltese #maltipoosofinstagram #mydogiscutest #candyminimal #pupwalrus4 #dogsofhouston #nikonphotography #excellent_dogs #hair #fashion #dogmodel #thedodo #colorful #thepuppytown #rainbow #colorsplash #preppy #bowtie #gucci #elegant #pupscalepupcycle #sugarandclothcolorwall

A post shared by Kimchee The Maltipoo (@kimcheethemaltipoo) on

They’re twins! They look so much alike that THE Laura Dern commented on it!

OMG! Yaaaaasssssssssssssss!!!!! Perhaps KimChee could be a guest star one episode?

