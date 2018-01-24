(Photo by AdMedia)

Ladies and gents meet KimChee the Maltipoo! Not only is he Instagram famous, but he’s also a pretty cute dog model out of Houston Texas. However, his most recent claim to fame has everyone talking.

He looks like actress Laura Dern!

They’re twins! They look so much alike that THE Laura Dern commented on it!

Should she have played Renata in Big Little Lies?! https://t.co/cLBwXG4FLT — Laura Dern (@LauraDern) January 23, 2018

OMG! Yaaaaasssssssssssssss!!!!! Perhaps KimChee could be a guest star one episode?