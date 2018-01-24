Ladies and gents meet KimChee the Maltipoo! Not only is he Instagram famous, but he’s also a pretty cute dog model out of Houston Texas. However, his most recent claim to fame has everyone talking.
He looks like actress Laura Dern!
They’re twins! They look so much alike that THE Laura Dern commented on it!
OMG! Yaaaaasssssssssssssss!!!!! Perhaps KimChee could be a guest star one episode?