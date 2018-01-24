If you haven’t seen the Oscar nominated film “Get Out,” you might not want to watch the latest Honest Trailer. Warning! There are lots of spoilers.

Yep, the Screen Junkies have done it again…ruining all your favorite movies. And this week is no different. The guys take on “Get Out,” which also happens to be the most profitable film of 2017. It had a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes for a really long time, until one critic ruined it.

So what could possibly be wrong with this film???

Well, the main character is so nice that he’ll continue to hang out at his girlfriend’s creepy murder house when people literally scream “Get Out” to his face! Ha!

Enjoy!