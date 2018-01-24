Pam Anderson (Photo Credit: Krista Kennell/Sipa USA)

Last May, Pam Anderson was in Monico and met Olympique de Marseille soccer team player Adil Rami. Since then, they have been inseparable!

TMZ reports 50-year-0ld Pam has since leased her Malibu CA estate at $40k per month, packed her bags, her Golden Retreiver Zuzu and moved to live with 32-year-old Adil in Marseille, with no plans of returning to live in the U.S.

Pam’s two sons are in regular contact with her and often visit. Adil has twins who live with their mother.

Last month, Pam was shopping for engagement rings, so this seems serious.

Best wishes to Pam and Adil for a good future together.