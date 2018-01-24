A new study shows young people are delaying work, marriage and families longer than they had in previous generations.

Researchers found that the average man gets married for the first time at the age of 32, an increase of eight years since the 1970s.

While it is a drastic change, the study authors weren’t worried about the trend, pointing out that the brain continues to mature beyond the age of 20 — and many people’s wisdom teeth do not come through until the age of 25.

Their official conclusion: adulthood begins at 24.

Adolescence has traditionally been defined as between the ages of 10 and 19, marking the early rumblings of puberty and the completion of biological growth.

But these scientists in Melbourne argue that the timing is off and needs adjustment. Our brains and bodies continue to mature after college.

Here’s the Lancet study here. Very interesting!

And may we never REALLY grow up…