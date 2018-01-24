© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Tammy Duckworth announced Tuesday that she’s expecting her second child.

And… she’s in her very very late 40s. The senator turns 50 in March!

The senator from Illinois joked: “It’s a terrible thing, but I’m listed as a geriatric mother. It’s called a geriatric pregnancy on all of my medical charts. I don’t let that bother me though. I think 50-year-old moms are the new 40-year-old moms.”



Duckworth is an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when the Black Hawk helicopter she was piloting was hit by a rocket propelled grenade.

When asked about how she feels about being the first woman to give birth while serving as a U.S. Senator, she said, “Well, it’s about damn time. I can’t believe it took until 2018. It says something about the inequality of representation that exists in our country.”

Last year, Duckworth wrote an op-ed for Cosmopolitan calling for more lactation rooms in airports.