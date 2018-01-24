Tammy Duckworth announced Tuesday that she’s expecting her second child.
And… she’s in her very very late 40s. The senator turns 50 in March!
The senator from Illinois joked: “It’s a terrible thing, but I’m listed as a geriatric mother. It’s called a geriatric pregnancy on all of my medical charts. I don’t let that bother me though. I think 50-year-old moms are the new 40-year-old moms.”
Duckworth is an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when the Black Hawk helicopter she was piloting was hit by a rocket propelled grenade.
When asked about how she feels about being the first woman to give birth while serving as a U.S. Senator, she said, “Well, it’s about damn time. I can’t believe it took until 2018. It says something about the inequality of representation that exists in our country.”
Last year, Duckworth wrote an op-ed for Cosmopolitan calling for more lactation rooms in airports.