Ever wonder how much of what couples argue about, is actually unimportant!?
Elite Daily reports #StupidThingsCouplesFightAbout is currently trending on Twitter.
Here are 10 things couples say they argue about and my own perspective:
- Where to go to eat (we don’t argue about this)
- Who holds the remote (I do, because I keep it from being sat on and the channel abruptly changed… lol!)
- Who is the better driver (no comment… lol!)
- Replacing the toilet paper roll (she’s under, I’m over, and you know which one is easier to control. Enough said:)
- Replacing the bag in the trash can (no problem there)
- Putting the cap on the toothpaste (asking why is a waste of time… lol!)
- How to load the dishwasher (we’re good there)
- Snoring/breathing too loud (we’re both loud enough to frighten migrating geese)
- Deleting shows on the DVR (no problem there)
- Watching shows without the other person (no problem there)
Which of these do you and your significant other argue about? What else should be on the list?
