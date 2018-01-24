By Blake Powers
Filed Under:10 Things Couples Argue About, Relationship Arguments, Relationship Issues, Things Couples Argue About, What Couples Argue About
Photo: Katarzyna Bialasiewicz/Dreamstime

Ever wonder how much of what couples argue about, is actually unimportant!?

Elite Daily reports #StupidThingsCouplesFightAbout is currently trending on Twitter.

Here are 10 things couples say they argue about and my own perspective:

  • Where to go to eat (we don’t argue about this)
  • Who holds the remote (I do, because I keep it from being sat on and the channel abruptly changed…  lol!)
  • Who is the better driver (no comment… lol!)
  • Replacing the toilet paper roll (she’s under, I’m over, and you know which one is easier to control. Enough said:)
  • Replacing the bag in the trash can (no problem there)
  • Putting the cap on the toothpaste (asking why is a waste of time… lol!)
  • How to load the dishwasher (we’re good there)
  • Snoring/breathing too loud (we’re both loud enough to frighten migrating geese)
  • Deleting shows on the DVR (no problem there)
  • Watching shows without the other person (no problem there)

Which of these do you and your significant other argue about? What else should be on the list?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live