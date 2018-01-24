Photo: Katarzyna Bialasiewicz/Dreamstime

Ever wonder how much of what couples argue about, is actually unimportant!?

Elite Daily reports #StupidThingsCouplesFightAbout is currently trending on Twitter.

Here are 10 things couples say they argue about and my own perspective:

Where to go to eat (we don’t argue about this)

Who holds the remote (I do, because I keep it from being sat on and the channel abruptly changed… lol!)

Who is the better driver (no comment… lol!)

Replacing the toilet paper roll (she’s under, I’m over, and you know which one is easier to control. Enough said:)

Replacing the bag in the trash can (no problem there)

Putting the cap on the toothpaste (asking why is a waste of time… lol!)

How to load the dishwasher (we’re good there)

Snoring/breathing too loud (we’re both loud enough to frighten migrating geese)

Deleting shows on the DVR (no problem there)

Watching shows without the other person (no problem there)

Which of these do you and your significant other argue about? What else should be on the list?