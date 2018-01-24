Filed Under:Commercials, Super Bowl, teaser trailers
(Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Next Sunday, February 4th, will mark the 52nd Super Bowl. The Patriots will take on the Eagles in an epic battle for the championship. Some may think it’s all about the game, but really…it’s all about the commercials.

In a new turn of events, we now have teaser trailers for the Super Bowl commercials. Not sure we need to get geeked up about the spots, but here are a few that have piqued our interests. Let’s start with Danny DeVito’s M&M commercial.

Oh yeah, he’s rolling around in chocolate. We definitely want to see more!

Looks like Hyundai will surprise a few more veterans this year.

Pringles snagged Bill Hader for their spot.

Looks like Doritos and Mountain Dew will have a face-off.

And then there’s Skittles.

Ok, teaser trailers for Super Bowl commercials? Is this getting out of hand?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live