(Photo by Ron T. Ennis/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)

It’s a sad, sad day for the residents of Edinburg, Texas. The last standing Blockbuster in Texas is closing it’s doors.

You probably thought Blockbuster was long gone due to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, however, there are still a few people out there who enjoy the thrill of physically going to get a movie on Friday night.

Sadly, the Edinburg Blockbuster is going out of business. The store made the announcement via a sign on the front door, which also thanked their very loyal customers. It looks like the doors are already closed, however they will reopen on Friday, January 26th for a final liquidation sale.

Rest in peace Blockbuster.