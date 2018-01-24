© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Why do I have the feeling he’s not listening?

Mrs. Brady, Gisele Bundchen, wishes ‘TB12’ would retire.

While on vacation during the offseason, Gisele reportedly told Tom’s friend Jay Feely to try to convince Tom, who is 40 years old, to get out of the game.

A move which apparently backfired as Jay instead told Tom to keep playing as long as he can.

I guess Jay’s no longer invited for Easter dinner.

Tom’s set to play in his eighth Super Bowl, and he’s been quoted as saying he plans to play until his mid 40s.

We’ll see.

“Momma ain’t happy, nobody’s happy.”