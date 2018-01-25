By Rebekah Black

There’s a lot of misunderstanding around Net Neutrality. It’s confusing. And just recently the idea of keeping the net neutral was repealed. That’s bad.

Thankfully, Burger King has stepped in to give us all a little insight on what happens when the internet isn’t neutral. The burger chain, with the help of their Whoppers, put together this little social experiment to explain the effects of the repeal.

To sum it up, the internet should be like the Whopper sandwich…the same for everyone.

By the way, it this video has changed the way you view Net Neutrality, feel free to back the cause by signing the petition at Change.org.

 

