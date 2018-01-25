Warning! If you haven’t seen the latest episode of “This Is Us,” this article contains massive spoilers!

Earlier this week, “This Is Us” had us in a full on ugly cry…implying the impending death of Jack. And it’s all thanks to a Crock Pot. Technically, the show didn’t use the words Crock Pot, but that’s what we call all slow cookers.

Anyway, to make a long story short, the brand Crock Pot has actually take to Facebook to defend their product.

You’ll have to scroll through the comments and look for Elizabeth Jones, who says…

“I hope you guys have an awesome Super Bowl commercial for a “fire proof Crock Pot” after that This is Us episode has everyone throwing away their Crock Pots…”

Well, Crock Pot answered with this…

The show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, was even moved to tell fans that this is a fictional scenario. It’s also old and on a faulty switch.

Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 24, 2018

Hahahahahahaha! Ok, ok, we get it! Crock Pot are totally safe!