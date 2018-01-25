By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Kevan Brooks/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

The Price is Right just got dangerous!

The seemingly safe show took an interesting turn on Wednesday after an excited contestant almost killed host, Drew Carey. As usual, the contestant was pretty pumped up about getting off contestant row. However, like an excited puppy, she knocked Carey all the way to the floor. Not only did she take out Drew, but she went down too. Sadly, Drew took the brunt of the fall on his backside and almost slid off stage!

Ouch! That’s gonna leave a mark.

Notice though, Drew took it like a champ! Got up with a smile on his face! That’s a true professional.

