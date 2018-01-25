For the past 31 years, Pegasus Theatre has astonished and delighted audiences with its trademarked Living Black & White™ technique. Everything is presented in black, white, and shades of gray to mimic the look of an old black and white film come to life on stage. You won’t believe your eyes, especially when the Lady In Red makes her appearance!

Although they’ve been doing this annually almost as long as 98.7 KLUV’S been around (KLUV born this date in 1984!), I’d NEVER seen it – have you? My friends casually mentioned it a few months ago and it immediately landed on the DFW Bucket List.

Here I am in the lobby after the show – wish I hadn’t worn black!

No spoilers by including a photo of the Lady in Red coming on stage afterward but I promise your brain will do flip flops. Here’s an article on how they pull this off. Truly astonishing.

What a fun, fun night! A black and white murder mystery that fades to black after this weekend!

Get your tickets at the Eisemann Center.

Michael Serrecchia directs. The cast includes: Joshua Bangle as Danny; Billy Betsill as “Peanut”; Ben Bryant as Nigel Grouse; Chad Cline as Lt. Foster; Marci Fermier as Mrs. Hix; Alex Moore as Velma; Charles Moore as Mr. Hix; Olivia Grace Murphy as Iris; Scott Nixon as Harry Hunsacker; Leslie Patrick as “Bubbles”; Sheila Rose as Tex Thornton; Christian Schmoker as Pete; and Dan Servetnick as Johnny Marco.