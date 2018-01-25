Are you ready to vacation like Harry Potter?

E!Online is reporting, that Barge Lady Cruises is about to offer a six-day Harry Potter cruise this summer! The cruise will take place on the Magna Carta and passengers will cruise down England’s River Thames, and stop at several locations used in the Harry Potter films.

The only draw back is the cost, at a whopping $4,190 per person! The boat fits up to 8 people and includes a dining room and salon.

If you want more information on the Harry Potter cruise, head over to the Barge Lady Cruise website right HERE.