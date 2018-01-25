Filed Under:David Copperfield, Denies, Illusionist, Sexual Assault
© Admedia, Inc

David Copperfield stated on Twitter that he supports #MeToo movement – calling it “crucial and long overdue” – but then warned about rushing to judgment about false allegations.

He was referring to allegations made against himself.

Copperfield said, “We all want people who feel they’ve been victims of sexual misconduct to be empowered, and as a rule we should listen, so more will feel comfortable coming forward. It’s important.”

Shortly after he sent the tweet, a woman came forward with a decades-old assault claim against him. Brittney Lewis, who was a 17-year-old aspiring model in 1988, says she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Copperfield after competing in a modeling contest in which Copperfield was a judge.

Lewis claims that Copperfield put something in her drink and then assaulted her before she blacked out. She says she filed a complaint with the FBI in 2007 and is not seeking money.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live