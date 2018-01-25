© Admedia, Inc

David Copperfield stated on Twitter that he supports #MeToo movement – calling it “crucial and long overdue” – but then warned about rushing to judgment about false allegations.

He was referring to allegations made against himself.

Copperfield said, “We all want people who feel they’ve been victims of sexual misconduct to be empowered, and as a rule we should listen, so more will feel comfortable coming forward. It’s important.”

Shortly after he sent the tweet, a woman came forward with a decades-old assault claim against him. Brittney Lewis, who was a 17-year-old aspiring model in 1988, says she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Copperfield after competing in a modeling contest in which Copperfield was a judge.

Lewis claims that Copperfield put something in her drink and then assaulted her before she blacked out. She says she filed a complaint with the FBI in 2007 and is not seeking money.