By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Cell Phones At Meals, Cell Phones At The Table

Can’t put the phone down during meals?

You’re not alone. A study by Nutrisystem found that nearly 30 percent of Americans admit their phone is with them at every meal and 35 percent of those ages to 18 to 25 say they are never without their phones when eating.

50 percent of respondents said they had their phones on the table for most meals. Just 17 percent said they made meals phone-free zones. And it’s not just phones distracting us during mealtime. 72 percent say they typically watch TV while eating. (NY Post)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live