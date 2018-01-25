Can’t put the phone down during meals?

You’re not alone. A study by Nutrisystem found that nearly 30 percent of Americans admit their phone is with them at every meal and 35 percent of those ages to 18 to 25 say they are never without their phones when eating.

50 percent of respondents said they had their phones on the table for most meals. Just 17 percent said they made meals phone-free zones. And it’s not just phones distracting us during mealtime. 72 percent say they typically watch TV while eating. (NY Post)