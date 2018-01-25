(Photo by F. Sadou/AdMedia)

Let’s be real, most of the Saturday Night LIVE promos promoting the week’s show are just ok. However, Leslie Jones just put an end to that with the greatest SNL promo of all time! It’s so great, they should never make another promo again. Or they should just show this one every week even when Will Ferrell isn’t the host.

Ladies and gents…we give you Leslie Jones doing all of Will Ferrell’s SNL characters in front of Will Ferrell. It’s simply genius!

Her cowbell was so amazing, that it called for another promo!

A post shared by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg) on Jan 24, 2018 at 7:50pm PST

Ugggg, we love it sooooo much! It’s just perfection!