After over 40 years since their debut album was released, southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd will being their fair well tour May 4th in West Palm Beach, FL.

They’ll play their last Dallas show May 11 at Starplex Pavilion.

US NEWS is reporting that the band made the announcement on Thursday.

The tour will also include Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Bad Company, The Marshall Tucker Band, and .38 Special.