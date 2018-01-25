By Rebekah Black
This is one of those internet moments where we wish we had more information.

Meet the most amazing PE teacher in Earth! While we don’t know his name or even where he teaches school, he is most definitely changing lives for the better.

A video clip from a few months ago resurfaced today and is currently going viral. It’s a PE teacher helping a disabled girl dance, perhaps for the very first time. It looks like his class gave some kind of dance performance, that starred one awesome little girl.

It’s pretty evident that this little girl doesn’t have the ability to dance or even walk for that matter. The solution? The teacher straps her to his legs enabling her to dance with all of her classmates.

The look on her face is pure joy!

