DFW’s own Dude Perfect just dropped a brand new video featuring some real life trick shots. Normally, these guys deal in basketballs, footballs, water bottles, or office supplies. However, this time around, they’re doing typical stuff around the house…like taking out the trash.

We don’t know how they do it, nor do we care because it’s just so awesome to watch! These guys make the daily routine look fun! Everything from putting up the laundry to putting the backpacks away to toasting bread!

So far, their latest video already has over 15 million views!Plus, we get some outtakes!