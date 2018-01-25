Remember the XFL? The Extreme Football League that launched in 1999 that was founded by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Well according to reports it’s returning 20 years after failing.

CBS Sports is reporting that McMahon plans to bring back the controversial football league, and plans to learn from his mistakes the first time around.

The league, which was rushed into creation in 1999, will not return until 2020 give teams plenty of time to field a squad and practice.

The XFL is also no longer associated with the WWE, McMahon sold 3.34 million shares of his WWE stock to fund the effort on his own.

“Vince McMahon has established and is personally funding a separate entity from WWE, Alpha Entertainment, to explore investment opportunities across the sports and entertainment landscapes, including professional football. Mr. McMahon has nothing further to announce at this time,” WWE announced in a statement.

With the NFL’s ratings being down, this might be the best time to create a rival football league.

Will you watch the XFL when it returns? Let us know in the comments below.