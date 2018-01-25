By Blake Powers
Yesterday the news broke that ‘Storm Chaser’ star Joel Taylor had died.

TMZ is now reporting that Joel passed away from an apparent drug over dose, and the death has triggered and FBI investigation.

According to the report, Taylor may have been taking GHB late Monday night and became unconscious.

He was then carried to his cabin, where he was later found dead.

According to the report there is large amounts of the party drug on bard the cruise and the FBI is looking into the situation.

