If you’re into the Mavericks, 70s and 80s rock, zesty food, dance, the Texas Rangers, the Harlem Globetrotters, the Dallas Arboretum, the Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, or Penguin Days at the Dallas Zoo, here are your #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers – 7:30 p.m. – American Airlines Center

vs. Portland Trail Blazers – 7:30 p.m. – American Airlines Center Dennis DeYoung and The Music Of Styx plus Night Ranger –

Friday – Sunday

ZestFest at Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas – as noted on their website, “Anyone who appreciates the hotter things in life is invited to indulge in a fiery food experience January 26-28 2018 as ZestFest brings together the spiciest exhibitors and products from around the country for one sizzling weekend. ZestFest is the ultimate party for bold and flavorful food enthusiasts. Produced by Spicy Food Productions and taking place in Irving, Texas, ZestFest will be action-packed! Cooking demos by celebrity chefs , live music , interactive contests and thousands of bold food samples will make January 26-28 2018 the zestiest weekend of the year!”

"Let's Dance" at Bass Performance Hall – Presented By Ft. Worth Symphony Orchestra – per their website, "Get ready to get that dancin' feelin' as the FWSO performs a range of popular dance styles including waltz, tango, swing, '50s pop, cha-cha, and "dirty dancing." A team of seven professional dancers will join the musicians onstage to strut their stuff to a toe-tapping orchestral showcase, and two vocalists will sing music from Peggy Lee's "Fever" and "Dirty Dancing."

Saturday

NOW – Jan. 31

Dallas Arboretum – $5 general admission at the gate.

NOW – Feb. 3

Ft. Worth Stock Show and Rodeo at Will Rogers Coliseum – their Facebook page notes, “It’s the adrenaline rush coming over a rider when the bucking chute cracks open. It’s the seemingly endless hours devoted to practice and preparation and the goosebumps you get when leading the grand champion steer into the ring at the Jr. Sales of Champions. It’s Buck, Sweat and Steers and it’s right around the corner – January 12 through February 3 – at the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.”

NOW – Feb. 28

Penguin Days at Dallas Zoo – according to their website, “The Dallas Zoo brings back a cool deal this winter, offering $7 admission Jan. 3 through Feb. 28. Though the temperatures may be chilly, guests can beat the crowds, bundle up and take advantage of indoor learning areas like the Herpetarium, Bug U!, the Jake L. Hamon Gorilla Conservation Research Station, the Highland Hippo Hut and the Simmons Safari Base Camp.”The Zoo’s winter hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. And remember, children age 2 and younger and Dallas Zoo members are ALWAYS free.

